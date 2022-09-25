LeBron James Gives Ohio State Uniforms His Stamp Of Approval

Ohio State hit the field against the Wisconsin Badgers in black alternate uniforms that had at least one fan: LeBron James.

The Buckeyes played their conference matchup with the Badgers in front of a packed Ohio Stadium with fans also decked out in black.

Ohio State will also sport the black helmets vs Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/is94JncRcx — The Lantern (@TheLantern) September 24, 2022

James — whose son Bronny is in the midst of picking a school to play hoops and the Buckeyes are in the running — tweeted his approval of the black threads and helmets.

And by the way these BLACK UNIS ARE SICK!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2022

It’s one of the few times I can get on board with something LeBron says. Those unis are sick.

At least they are in a vacuum. I just don’t like them on the Buckeyes.

Some teams have iconic looks that don’t need to be touched. Ohio State is in that category along with others like Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, and others.

I just can’t imagine the Nittany Lions, for instance, trotting down the tunnel and into Beaver Stadium in anything other than their traditional home or away getups.

On a Saturday night under the lights, with Ohio State taking the field I want to see those silver buckets. Not black ones, which make me periodically forget I’m watching the Buckeyes.

Sure, the black jerseys are cool for a one-off but let’s put them to bed and continue to bust out the classics.

Who cares what LeBron thinks?

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle