LeBron James Doesn’t Give A Rip About Bitter Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; All-Time Scoring Title in Sight

Consider this the opposite of the Roger Maris-Aaron Judge record chase.

LeBron James doesn’t care about kissing the ring for NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabar, amid James’ pursuit of the all-time scoring record, which Kareem holds.

By all accounts, LeBron will usurp Abdul-Jabbar on the scoring list this upcoming season.

After a Lakers preseason game on Monday, James was asked about approaching the record.

The reporter specifically asked about their relationship and if Kareem had addressed LeBron’s shot at history.

LBJ’s answer was surprisingly blunt and dismissive of any respect for Kareem.

“Nah, no thoughts. And no relationship,” LeBron said, who’s on the verge of breaking the 33-year scoring title.

James has averaged 27.1 points per game in his career. He sits second on the all-time scoring list with 37,062 points. The 19-year vet trails Kareem’s record by 1,325 points (38,387).

LBJ will need to average at least 16.2 points per game next season to pass Kareem.

The 75-year-old’s political platform has challenged LeBron’s own off-the-court messaging. To a degree, Kareem has out-woke’d the highly progressive James.

LBJ spoke on his relationship (or lack of) with the Lakers legend during Lakers Media Day.

“You know, obviously Kareem has had his differences, with some of my views and some of the things that I do. But listen, at the end of the day, to be able to be right in the same breath as a guy to wear the same [Lakers] uniform, a guy that was a staple of this franchise along with Magic and Big Game [James Worthy] over there for so many years, especially in the 80s, and a guy that does a lot off the floor as well.

“I think it’s just super duper dope for myself to be even in that conversation,” LeBron said.

In the battle of most disliked Laker off the court, it seems Kareem takes the cake.

Bron ain’t fcking with Kareem man 😂🤦🏿‍♂️ kinda sad. Hope Kareem there for that particular night though 💯🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/LPZtXScmZA — Coach James 🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) October 4, 2022