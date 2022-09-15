LeBron James Disagrees With NBA Disciplining Suns Owner Robert Sarver Over Misconduct Allegations

Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was handed a scalding punishment by the NBA based on allegations of improper workplace conduct and past uses of the N-word in front of Suns staff, coaches and players.

NBA HANDS SUNS OWNER HARSH PUNISHMENT FOLLOWING RACISM ALLEGATIONS

Taking Sarver’s side for a beat was Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, who tweeted out on Wednesday that the NBA “definitely” got Sarver’s discipline wrong.

It was a surprising take by James, but he chose to take Sarver’s side on this point, despite Sarver facing claims of using racist rhetoric.

James tweeted, “Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest … Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of [behavior] … “

He added, “I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this ain’t it.”

As relayed by OutKick’s Mark Harris, the league banned Sarver from all team-related activities for a year and fined him $10 million following a 10-month independent investigation looking at claims made by employees that worked under Sarver.

Phoenix’s own Chris Paul championed the Association’s penalty on Sarver, stating that the punishment could have been more emphatic.

“Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated,” Paul tweeted on Wednesday.

“I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior,” he added.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke on the league’s decision during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Look, I think it’s no secret this is a league where roughly 80 percent of our players are Black. More than half our coaches are Black,” Silver said.

“I will say that none of them maybe are as shocked as I am, living their lives, that I don’t think they’re reading this saying, oh, my God, I can’t believe this happens,” said the commissioner.

