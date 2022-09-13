NBA Hands Suns Owner Harsh Punishment Following Racism Allegations

The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year following its independent investigation into allegations of racism and improper workplace conduct. Sarver has also been fined $10 million.

Sarver will not be allowed to be present at any NBA or WNBA team facilities, offices, arenas, or practice facilities for one year. He cannot represent the two organizations in an capacity, have any involvement in business or basketball operations, or attend league meetings.

The NBA today issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/jjlBK771PT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 13, 2022

Last fall, nearly 70 employees and former members of the team stepped forward alleging Sarver used the N-word in recounting stories shared among Black members of the Suns. Opposing teams’ players alleged Sarver repeated the word.

Sarver denied all allegations but did admit to repeating the N-word on one occasion.

“On one occasion a player used the N-word to describe the importance of having each others’ back. I responded by saying, ‘I wouldn’t say n—a, I would say that we’re in the foxhole together.’”

“An assistant coach approached me a short time after and told me that I shouldn’t say the word, even if I were quoting someone else. I immediately apologized and haven’t said it ever again. The N-word has never been a part of my vocabulary,” Sarver said following the allegations.

An ESPN report from November 2021 cited former Suns coach Earl Watson’s testimony in telling Sarver not to use the N-word. Sarver reportedly used the word after repeating something he overheard from Golden State’s Draymond Green in 2016.

Allegations also pointed to Sarver mistreating workers. One incident alleges he lashed out at assistant coach Corliss Williamson. Sarver was not happy with former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton’s performance during a game in the 2018-2019 season. He reportedly grabbed a copy of the player’s stat sheet and slammed it in front of Williamson.