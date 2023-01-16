LeBron James and the Lakers apparently don’t think warming up before games is very important.

The Lakers lost 113-112 Sunday to the 76ers to fall to an embarrassing 19-24 on the season, but you wouldn’t have known there was any sense of urgency from how LeBron and Russell Westbrook behaved before the game.

Instead of focusing on gearing up for a win, the duo thought putting on a show for the fans was necessary.

LeBron threw up a hook shot from the corner as him and Westbrook started dancing.

LeBron James and the Lakers are, once again, terrible.

The Lakers are several games under .500 at the moment. You’d think – *this might sound crazy* – they’d be focused on doing whatever is necessary to win.

When you’re on the fast-track to missing the playoffs, there shouldn’t be any time for games and gimmicks.

Of course, this is LeBron James we’re talking about. He’s addicted to attention. The only time he hasn’t spoken out is when it’s time to hold China accountable. Other than that, he runs to cameras like they’re going out of style.

Reminder, the team lost Sunday to the 76ers by a single point. Would a few more legit shots ahead of the game made a difference? It’s hard to say, but it definitely would have been more beneficial than whatever this garbage was.

As coaches say, never take a shot in warm ups you won’t actually take in the game.

The good news is that the Lakers being terrible is always a content goldmine. If the team continues to falter, you can guarantee we’ll have some more comical moments from LeBron and company.