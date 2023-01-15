LeBron’s Three Point Shooting is So Bad Even Russell Westbrook Has Been Better

Three point shooting has never been more important in the NBA, and LeBron James has never been worse at it.

James has a 28.5% three point shooting percentage this season, placing him dead last in the league.

Despite his best efforts, the Lakers are once again struggling this season, something LeBron claims doesn’t bother him.

But while his overall numbers have been typically outstanding, it certainly hasn’t helped the Lakers performance. They’re dead last in the Pacific Division, and far behind the conference leading Denver Nuggets.

Part of that could be LeBron’s poor clutch three point performance, as that 28.5% rate drops to just 17% in important situations.

That’s not what you want to see if you’re a Lakers fan.

LeBron Focusing on the Wrong Things?

The 38-year-old certainly isn’t the reason the Lakers are having yet another down year.

But he does spend an inordinate amount of time giving his political opinions and searching for reasons to be outraged.

Between him and Westbrook, the team’s two most important players are extremely bad at perhaps the most valued skillset in the modern NBA.

It’s hard to see how the team improves in the second half of the season unless that gets significantly better, and quickly.

LeBron’s had to carry more of the load than expected after the Anthony Davis injury, and while they’ve played better of late, they’ll need to get better fast to make the playoffs.

But without vast improvement, quickly, in shooting from downtown, that’s going to be a tough hill to climb.

If it doesn’t get better, the bright side for LeBron is that at least he might have a longer offseason to focus more on woke politics.