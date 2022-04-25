LeBron James Claims Top Spot In NBA Jersey Sales

A lack of team success hasn’t resulted in off-court misses for LeBron James. The Los Angeles superstar is as a popular as ever, finishing the 2021-22 season with the best-selling jersey in the NBA.

James has apparently been popular all season long. He led the NBA in jersey sales at the half-way point and also received the league’s most All-Star votes.

Things then quickly took a turn though. James’ injury woes continued, and Los Angeles collapsed so badly in the second half of the season that they finished 11th in the Western Conference and failed to make the playoffs or the play-in game. OutKick founder Clay Travis labeled the collapse an “unmitigated disaster.”

Meanwhile, other talented players and teams surged to the playoffs, which might help them surpass James in NBA popularity. But that’s not the case.

James, at the ripe old age of 37, still topped the league’s jersey sales.

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list… based on https://t.co/I0ypSvgOGI sales from the second half of the 2021-22 season! pic.twitter.com/e0G8UufuB7 — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2022

Following James in the top 10 are notable names like James Harden (2nd), Steph Curry (3rd), Kevin Durant (4th), Giannis Antetokounmpo (7th) and Ja Morant (9th).

The most surprising name to crack the top 10 is Jayson Tatum (5). Tatum and the rest of the Celtics currently lead Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 3-0, prompting viral commentary from an NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

In his 19th season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF