Charles Barkley Rips ‘Bus Rider’ Kevin Durant

According to NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant likely won’t be driving to Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight when the Nets host Boston for Game Four of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brooklyn trails Boston 3-0, and Chuck sees it, Durant shouldn’t be in the driver’s seat. Too much cruise control and not enough active navigation.

“If you ain’t driving the bus, don’t walk around talkin’ ’bout you a champion!” Barkley said Sunday on TNT’s Inside The NBA.

Barkley was, of course, referring to Durant’s rather questionable championship credentials. Sure he has two titles, but he won those while on the same bus as future Hall of Famers Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and possibly Draymond Green. When he’s had to do it alone or with just one other star alongside him, Durant has always veered off course.

Through three games, Boston’s found a way to stymie Durant, often described as “unguardable,” limiting him to just 22 points per game, and leaving Barkley to question his greatness.

“All these guys can play. But please don’t tell me you’re a great, great player and you’re averaging 20 (points per game),” argued Barkley.

Sir Charles took it one step further and insinuated that if Durant can’t carry a team on his shoulders, then he can’t boast about being a champion.

“If you ain’t driving the bus, don’t walk around talkin’ about you a champion,” Barkley said. “If you ridin’ the bus, I don’t want to hear it.”

Barkley continued: “When you (are) the bus driver, and you got all the pressure when you have to play well or you going to get the blame, that’s a different animal.”

The series resumes tonight at 7 pm EST. Though Durant may not need a ticket to enter the arena, he may need a bus ticket if his team wants to keep moving.

