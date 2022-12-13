LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony Watch Their Three Sons Square Off In High School Game 20 Years After Their Own Battle

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony experienced a full-circle moment on Monday night as the two got to watch three of their sons share the hardwood together in a high school basketball game.

Bryce and Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon knocked off Kiyan Anthony’s Christ the King 62-51 in what was undoubtedly one of the most highly-anticipated high school basketball games of all-time. Kim Kardashian and Scottie Pippen were just two of the high-profile figures that attended the game.

Melo and LeBron linked up with one another during halftime of the game, sharing a hug and a conversation.

James and Anthony know exactly what it’s like playing in a high-profile high school basketball game. The two battled it out against one another as high schoolers back in 2002 in front of 11,000 fans in Trenton, New Jersey.

LeBron was ultimately drafted first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers straight out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Melo was taken third overall in the ’03 draft by the Denver Nuggets after one year at Syracuse.

Kiyan, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, ended the night with eight points. Bronny, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, finished the contest with 12 points. 10 of those points came in the final 16 minutes of his team’s win.

The highlight of the night was Bronny rising up for a breakaway dunk and looking exactly like his father did 20 years ago.

2002 – LeBron James threw down a dunk off a steal against Carmelo Anthony's team to give his team 7 first quarter points on ESPN 2



2022 – Bronny James threw down a dunk off a steal against Kiyan Anthony's team to give his team 7 first quarter points on ESPN 2



basketball is fun pic.twitter.com/0xvb94RcM8 — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) December 13, 2022

Bronny James currently has scholarship offers from USC, Ohio State, and Memphis.