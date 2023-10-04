LeBron James Publicly Begs To Be Guest On Kelce Brothers’ Podcast And Rightfully Gets Called Out

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce being the center of attention in the sports world thanks to his new relationship with Taylor Swift seems to have made LeBron James a bit jealous. The 38-year-old grown man wants to get in on the fun, so much so that he’s publicly begging to be a guest on the Kelce brothers’ podcast ‘New Heights.’

James jumped on X on Wednesday, the same day the most recent episode of the podcast dropped, and tagged the show’s account saying how “crazy” it is that he can’t get an invite on the show.

Based on James’ logic, since he’s from Northeast Ohio, like Travis and Jason Kelce are, then he should get the nod to come on the show.

@newheightshow Crazy I can’t get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest! 🥴😁😁😁. Seriously you guys are AWESOME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 4, 2023

This is incredibly weird behavior from an almost 40-year-old billionaire. This is the kind of thing you see random folks on social media do looking for their ‘big break.’

If we’re being honest with ourselves, this tweet alone should end the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron debate. There is no way MJ would ever post, say, or even think something like this.

It did not take long for the masses of folks on X to jump on James for his odd post.

LeBron is the corniest dude in sports https://t.co/VZwFKtCqPW — Daniel Levy 🏁 (@DanLevy18) October 4, 2023

Bro is crying to be on the show 😭😭😭😭😭 LeBum https://t.co/9R0VNjgpEV — xo (@X0AfterHoursX0) October 4, 2023

there’s nothing sadder in 2023 than begging to be on a guest on a podcast https://t.co/o8r2qc1u5g — Mark Ward 🇨🇦 (@mlward54) October 4, 2023

Despite how cringe James’ tweet is, it’s more than likely going to result in him joining the show for an episode, which will put up catastrophically large numbers.

The Kelce brothers completely ignoring James would be the funniest outcome possible though.