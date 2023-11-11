LeBron James Becomes The First Player To 5,000 Turnovers In NBA History

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James and Grayson Allen teamed up to help The King reach a unique NBA milestone. But it’s one James likely won’t want to be remembered for.

During the second quarter of a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, James got double-teamed in the post. Surprisingly, he looked to pass out of it instead of forcing an ill-advised shot.

However, Allen intercepted the deflected pass and raced down the court for a layup. That play gave James 5,000 turnovers in his career, making him the only NBA player to reach that undesirable mark.

Here’s the monumental play in James’ career.

With this turnover, LeBron James becomes the first player in NBA history with 5,000 career turnovers. pic.twitter.com/CkACUvxExW — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 11, 2023

James continued to unselfishly distribute the ball to the Suns for the rest of the night, and racked up another three turnovers to bring his total to 5,003.

No one could have scripted this moment any better. One of the most hated players in league history passes to a Top 10 dirtiest players in the league…on one of the many terrible In-Season Tournament courts.

LeBron James Is Far Ahead Of Everyone Else On The All-Time Turnovers List

James has so many turnovers because he often gets the ball in a variety of situations. A regular offensive possession early in the game? He’ll bring the rock up the court. Shot clock winding down? Give it to James in the post. Game winding down? James wants it.

Do that over a 21-year career, and you’re bound to turn it over a few times (he averages about 3.5 per game). But even so, he’s wayyy ahead of the rest of the pack.

LeBron James (with the ball) now holds more turnovers than anyone who has ever played in the NBA. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

No one on the all-time list is within 479 turnovers of James (Karl Malone has 4,254). Fortunately for James, everyone who is retired and in the Top 10 of this list is a Hall-of-Famer. So his case for Springfield doesn’t seem to be in danger.

But for goodness sake, he should still take care of the ball a little better.