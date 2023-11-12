LeBron James Becomes Latest To Take Shot At Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

Videos by OutKick

Everyone has something to say about Michigan’s cheating scandal and Jim Harbaugh’s suspension. So naturally, LeBron James had to weigh in as well.

And he’s got jokes.

The four-time NBA champ took a swipe at the Wolverines after his Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns Friday night. Because Suns coach Frank Vogel used to coach the Lakers, LeBron’s squad knew many of his signals.

In other words, the Lakers did a little sign stealing of their own.

"We don't get suspended like that team up North."



LeBron says the Lakers stole signals from Frank Vogel, but jokes that they can still play unlike Michigan 😂 pic.twitter.com/kjGbzWgHjw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 11, 2023

“The best thing about tonight is we were able to get those signals and we’ll still be able to play on Sunday,” James said. “We won’t get suspended, like that team up north.”

Northeast from where you are, LBJ, but point taken.

He’s, of course, referring to Harbaugh, who was suspended by Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti on Friday for the rest of the regular season. Even without their head coach on the sidelines, though, the Wolverines defeated No. 9 Penn State.

The win improved Michigan’s record to 10-0 and kept them as a top contender for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

LeBron James is an Ohio State guy. (Photo: Getty Images)

But as a Columbus, Ohio, native, LeBron has no love for Big Blue. He’s an Ohio State fan. And if the NBA had instituted its “one-and-done” rule back in his day, James probably would have even pretended to go to school there in 2003.

And even though he’s not suspended like Harbaugh, LeBron might not actually participate in Sunday’s game against the Trail Blazers. As of Sunday morning, he’s listed as questionable with a calf contusion.

If he can’t play, maybe he can go film the sidelines at the Grizzlies game. You know, to get them ready for the next one.

