Leader Of ‘Black-Identity’ ESPN Website Leaves Company, Disney Looking For Fourth Editor-In-Chief In Seven Years

Raina Kelley, the Editor-in-Chief of “Andscape,” is leaving ESPN and Disney, according to Front Office Sports.

FOS reports that “Kelley is poised to take a position at another company, [according to] sources. ESPN has not yet announced her successor.”

“Andscape” is ESPN’s standalone website that is, according to the company, “a Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity.”

Kelley took over after Kevin Merida left to become the Editor-in-Chief at the Los Angeles Times in 2021. Merida assumed control after ESPN bought out Jason Whitlock, the original Editor-in-Chief for the site that was initially called “The Undefeated.”

Editor-in-Chief of Andscape — an ESPN and Disney-owned website — Raina Kelley attends the 2023 American Black Film Festival. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

The website has had two names and three leaders since 2016. Now, it searches for a fourth leader — whether the name changes again is unknown.

Former ESPN executive describes dysfunctional culture at “Andscape” during Kelley’s tenure

OutKick spoke to a former ESPN executive who reported numerous examples of Kelley’s broken leadership over the site.

Despite Disney CEO Bob Iger calling for employees to return to the office, in-person, at least four days per week, “Andscape” employees never returned. They frequently skipped mandatory meetings and failed to meet editorial deadlines on a regular basis.

The former executive also noted that other departments grew frustrated with what appeared to be preferential treatment toward the employees of the “black-identity” website. They felt that the group feared no consequences, despite constant disregard for the rules that everyone else followed.

Yet, according to FOS, ESPN did not fire Kelley. She’s reportedly headed to another company. We don’t know the details of that departure, but she appears to have landed on her feet.

That’s another point about “Andscape.” Both the last two leaders left to take other jobs. It shows that no one views the position as one to hold long-term.

Former Editor-in-Chief of “Andscape” — an ESPN and Disney-owned website — Kevin Merida left the company in 2021 to join the Los Angeles Times. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The website has a full staff, which costs the company money. ESPN brags about its ratings and impressions for all of its properties constantly. Since ESPN never mentions “Andscape” readership, it’s reasonable to assume that it doesn’t draw many eyeballs.

The site also produced the supremely offensive documentary “Skin in the Game,” where the brand partnered with noted race-hustler Ibram X. Kendi and produced a show that declared that “athletes are the new slaves” and multi-million dollar sports contracts are like “slave chains.”

Even ESPN was ashamed of that product and it did everything it could to keep people from watching it.

Creating a “black sports website” has painted Disney into a corner

Despite all the problems that come from “Andscape,” Disney can’t do anything about it. The site champions “diversity, equity and inclusion” above all else, which often means sacrificing the bottom line to placate to left-wing radicals.

That’s exactly what has happened here. Despite Kelley’s noted failures, the company could not remove her. Cries of “racism” would ring through the blue-checkmark-lined streets.

Plus, the employees of that website know that they are “untouchable.” Thus, they feel entitled to not follow the same rules as the others. That inevitably creates resentment from people who do have to follow the standard guidelines.

Creating a website for black employees and black viewers is not an inherently bad thing. As they say, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.” There are niche websites for virtually any subset of people in the world.

The problem arises, as mentioned, when that website doesn’t face accountability.

Disney and ESPN don’t hold “Andscape” responsible for any of its missteps.

Essentially, by “protecting” that group of people from consequences, it ultimately hurt the cause it claims to serve.