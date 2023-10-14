ESPN Tried To Hide Race-Baiting Ibram X. Kendi Docu-series, And Here’s How We Know

Videos by OutKick

ESPN recently produced a five-part docu-series called “Skin in the Game” in partnership with Ibram X. Kendi. OutKick reviewed all five episodes of the series.

The show came out in the middle of September, but seemingly no one knew that. In fact, OutKick didn’t learn of the series until early October. That’s incredibly rare for something like this out of ESPN. As we pointed out prior to reviewing the series, the network barely — if at all — promoted the documentary.

This is just speculation, but my personal belief is that ESPN partnered with Kendi prior to Boston University exposing his “antiracist” grift at their university.

ESPN probably did not want to go through with the show after that, but likely had no choice. Sure, they didn’t have to air the series at all. But, imagine the fallout if they did that?

Kendi would have quickly rallied the troops and called ESPN racist for not airing his series.

ESPN partnered with Ibram X. Kendi to produce “Skin in the Game” but then did everything they could to hide it. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MVAAFF)

Instead, the sports media giant likely decided the best course of action was to post the series on ESPN+ — behind a paywall, no less — and give it zero promotion.

Additionally, if you go to ESPN+, the show isn’t anywhere on the front page. I looked. The ONLY way to find it — at least for me — was to actually search for “Skin in the Game” in the search bar. That makes it so that no one could accidentally stumble upon the show.

Only people who already knew of its existence could find it. And, we already showed that ESPN didn’t promote it, meaning very few people were aware of its existence.

That’s speculation, but educated speculation from someone who worked at ESPN for nearly 10 years. Plus, everything they’ve done since the series came out speaks to my assessment being correct.

ESPN files copyright claim to keep clip of “Skin in the Game,” produced by Ibram X. Kendi, hidden from the public

One of the episodes of the show — the first one — produced one of the most ridiculous claims that has aired on ESPN in the history of the cable channel.

One of the Kendi’s guests — Olympian Gwendolyn Berry — claimed that athletes are “literally the new slaves” and compared contracts — that pay athletes millions of dollars — to “slave chains.”

The fact that she believes that (although she probably doesn’t) is one thing. The more damning fact is that this show was not live. No, this was a pre-produced series.

That means that she made that insane comparison and the producers of the show — notably Kendi — decided that “yes, the public needs to hear this.” They included it in the show, even though they didn’t have to do that.

And, ESPN signed off on it and put it on their streaming platform.

But now, they seemed embarrassed by it. Why else would they demand that X (formerly Twitter) remove the video from their platform?

So @espn made a copyright claim to disallow a clip I shared below where their “talent” argues that athletes are slaves and contracts are the new slave chains. First, this is fair use, clearly. Second, why doesn’t ESPN want you to see the content they are producing? https://t.co/oV7oVgrw90 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 13, 2023

Travis’ tweet garnered nearly six million views on X. Isn’t that terrific news for ESPN? This show, which was produced for their streaming platform (ESPN+), was put firmly in the spotlight and received TONS of free promotion.

Don’t forget that ESPN is desperate for people to subscribe to ESPN+ to help cover the losses incurred by plummeting cable subscribers.

So, again, why don’t they want this video out there receiving millions of views?

Are they embarrassed by the video? Do they not actually endorse the idea that athletes are “slaves”? If that’s the case, why did they air it in the first place?

ESPN put itself in a terrible position. They partnered with Ibram X. Kendi to show the radical left wingers that they’re “antiracists.”

But, they knew the content produced would further alienate rational-thinking sports fans.

ESPN just can’t get out of its own way.