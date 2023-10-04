ESPN Quietly Produced Series About Racism Starring Left-Wing Extremist Ibram Kendi & Featuring Jemele Hill

Videos by OutKick

ESPN just can’t help itself. It has to produce content about racism. What’s interesting about this latest project — starring noted race-hustler Ibram Kendi and featuring perpetual victim Jemele Hill — is that the network kept it pretty quiet.

ESPN promotes EVERYTHING it does. It even makes Joe Buck implore Monday Night Football viewers to change the channel to a different version of Monday Night Football.

Yet, I had heard nothing about this ESPN+ series, titled “Skin in the Game.” Apparently, it premiered Sept. 20, nearly two weeks ago. All five episodes are available on ESPN’s streaming platform.

According to the ESPN press release, “The series delves into and challenges racism in the sports world, and will reveal how pervasive racism is in sports, while challenging the thoughts and systems of various governing bodies.”

The release also constantly refers to Kendi as “Dr. Kendi.” Similarly to “Dr. Jill Biden,” who is also not a real doctor, the company overhypes his academic accomplishments.

If someone in a restaurant screams “is there a doctor in house?!” and you aren’t jumping up to help, you’re not a doctor. And, I’m sorry, but if I’m having a medical emergency, I don’t want Kendi or Biden hopping into action.

ESPN partners with noted race-hustler Ibram X. Kendi

Some background on Kendi, if you’re unfamiliar. He’s one of the most famous race-baiters in the United States. He’s a black man who’s made millions and millions of dollars explaining that the United States is racist against black people. Ironic, huh?

He’s written several books. Can you guess what they are about? I’ll give you some of the titles and you see if you can figure it out.

Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You

How to Be an Antiracist

How to Raise an Antiracist

Antiracist Baby

That last one is a children’s book. In case you’re looking for a bedtime story for your toddler, you can read them all about the evil country in which they live.

Apparently, not all is well in Kendi’s world, though. Several weeks ago, he had to lay off more than half of his staff at the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. That was just the beginning.

The University launched an investigation into his financial practices. According to the Boston Globe, “complaints emerged about the center’s culture and financial management.”

Despite recent scandals, the show premiered in September and featured failed ESPN host Jemele Hill, among others

Despite that, ESPN decided that he was the perfect person to lead a show on racism in sports. Plus, he invited luminaries like Jemele Hill and Howard Bryant on the program to share their wisdom on the topic.

Kendi posted a trailer for the show on X, formerly known as Twitter. As far as I can tell, none of the major ESPN brands reposted this post or any other promotional material.

They want athletes to shut up. They want me to shut up. We won’t. They can take all the baseless shots in the world. We won’t shut up.



The timing of the show’s release is interesting, too. On the same day the show premiered on ESPN+, Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors that the company — which owns ESPN — plans to “quiet the noise in the culture war.”

Essentially, Iger admitted that extreme left-wing politics are bad for business. That’s stating the obvious. Why it took so long for him to admit it is another story.

That’s probably why there aren’t huge banners promoting the show. No commercials during Monday Night Football. No appearances by Kendi or the others on ESPN shows to discuss.

Radio silence.

But, it was still produced and put on the ESPN platform. Albeit, the smallest one.

Baby steps, I suppose. You can’t expect ESPN to quit radical left ideas cold turkey. Can you imagine the withdrawal?

Instead, the network produces the content and doesn’t promote it. At all. This show is like a nicotine patch and ESPN is like the beleaguered smoker trying to finally quit.

Most people eventually go back to the cigarettes. Will ESPN?

Time will tell…