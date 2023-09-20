Disney To ‘Quiet The Noise’ In Culture War As Business Craters: CEO Bob Iger

Videos by OutKick

CEO Bob Iger told investors on Wednesday that Disney plans to ease political tensions between the company and its customers.

Iger described the efforts as “quieting the noise” in “the culture war,” an industry phrase that depicts the social divide between the Left and Right.

“Iger’s brief statement, included in an analyst report from Needham media analyst Laura Martin, was part of an investors’ presentation on Tuesday at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, in which the CEO also announced Disney will double its investment in theme parks and cruise ships over the next decade,” the New York Post reports.

Though always political, Disney further fractured its reputation in 2022 when it publicly opposed Florida legislation restricting classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, known erroneously as “Don’t Say Gay.”

Disney sought clout in its opposition. But it ultimately lost more support in its decision than it gained.

The brand’s reputation increased to 80.3 from 72.5 among Democrats, while it plunged to 61 from 75 among Republicans, according to an Axios survey.

Americans then voted Disney the fifth most polarizing brand in the country due to its “polarizing political drama.”

Now, Disney doesn’t care about its reputation on the Right. However, it cares about its bottom line. And therein lies the reason for Iger’s comments about the culture war.

Disney has recorded an excess of $900 million in losses over its last eight films, several of which exposed children to gender ideology.

The politicization of the company did not impress parents. Or foreign nations.

Several countries, including Muslim nations, refused to carry Pixar’s “Lightyear” last year for a scene in which a same-sex couple kiss.

The scene played well on Twitter, as X was called at the time. The scene didn’t play well in reality.

Plus, Disney is in a legal snafu with DeSantis over land that the company self-governs to great tax benefits.

“Florida and Disney are [in a battle] over the formation of the Central Florida Oversight District board, which assumed oversight of development in the nearly 25,000 acres of property in and around Disney’s theme parks,” adds the report

If Disney actually exits the culture war, and we aren’t so sure Iger has the backbone to execute the departure, understand that you helped force his hand.

The vocal minority controls perception, but the silent majority controls results.

The minority supported Disney’s political efforts with their voices and social media posts. Yet the majority rejected Disney’s foray into gender ideology with their actions and transactions.

According to Iger, the majority won.