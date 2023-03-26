LB Bobby Wagner Headed Back To Seahawks, The Team That “Gave Up” On Him

Videos by OutKick

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is headed back to the Seattle Seahawks, just months after saying the team “gave up” on him.

The Seahawks-Wagner reunion news was broken by Wagner’s former teammate Quandre Diggs. That was fitting, as Diggs had been open about wanting the Seahawks to bring Wagner back into the fold.

According to my sources future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense!



Reported by @qdiggs6



12’s rejoice!! — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 25, 2023

Congrats to Diggs on getting the scoop (that was some Big J journalism on his part). ESPN’s Adam Schefter came in after Diggs’ initial scoop and added that the deal is for 1-year, $7 million.

Wagner spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams and something he said before his first game against the Seahawks raised eyebrows. Back in January, he referred to Seattle as “the organization that you feel gave up on you.”

That sure doesn’t sound like things ended on the most amicable of terms. Hey, maybe since then they’ve worked things out?

Wagner spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks and during that time he made a name for himself.

He went on to sign a five-year deal with the Rams ahead of the 2022 season. However, after just one season, he and the Rams agreed to “mutually” part ways.

