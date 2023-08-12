Laz Diaz Has An Absolutely Brutal Game Behind The Plate, Challenging Angel Hernandez For Worst Umpire

Videos by OutKick

Laz Diaz is not making himself any friends behind the plate.

The 60-year-old umpire made headlines recently for an altercation with New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Boone, justifiably frustrated with Diaz’s shall we say, questionable strike zone, went nuts out on the field.

That level of frustration with Diaz isn’t particularly uncommon, and based on Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies, it’s a miracle the Boone situation didn’t repeat itself.

The X (formerly Twitter) account Umpire Auditor tracked Diaz’s, uh, performance. And found he missed 15 calls. In one game.

The over one minute long video of missed calls is just atrocious.

Umpire Laz Diaz missed 15 calls in the #Dodgers #Rockies game.



The “umpire scorecard” was slightly “better” for Diaz, although still showed an unbelievably wide zone with missed calls in almost every quadrant.

It’s no wonder Boone was so upset.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 07: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees imitates a strike out after arguing with home umpire Laz Diaz during the eighth inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 07, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Laz Diaz Headlines Crop Of Terrible Umpires

Angel Hernandez can’t seem to go more than a few days before putting in his typically awful performance.

Diaz severely impacts the outcome of games with his extremely wide zones. C.B. Bucknor is infamous for obvious mistakes.

Hunter Wendelstedt has been one of the MLB’s worst umpires this season – the list is endless.

Robo umpires don’t have a ton of support from players who want the human element to stay in games. But incorporating some sort of challenge system may help fix the most egregious mistakes.

Although with Diaz, there may not be enough challenges to undo his usual damage.