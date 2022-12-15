Lawsuit Names Aqib Talib Concerning Murder Of Youth Football Coach, Claims Ex-NFL Player Started Fight That Led To Death

Aqib Talib has been named in a lawsuit filed by the family of a youth football coach his brother is accused of killing.

The new suit claims that the former NFL cornerback was more involved in the incident than previously reported.

According to reporter Matt Howerton, the family of Mike Hickmon, who was shot by Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib on Aug. 13, filed the suit.

BREAKING: family of slain youth football coach Mike Hickmon have sued Aqib Talib, Yaqub Talib, and Big 12 Youth Sports League after Hickmon was gunned down during an August football game.



Yaqub now facing murder charge.



Witnesses allege Aqib started fight that led to shooting. pic.twitter.com/9nxdOtGj3V — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 15, 2022

Also named in the suit filed were Yaqub Talib and Bit XII Youth Sports League. The league was accused of not properly vetting coaches, providing a safe environment, or providing adequate security.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the suit alleges that Aqib Talib started the fight that led to his brother shooting Hickmon.

Hickmon’s wife, daughter, and parents filed the suit in Dallas County court.

Aqib Talib spent 12 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Buccaneers, Broncos, Rams and Patriots. (Getty Images)

The Lawsuit Paints A Picture Of The Incident

The shooting occurred after a tense game between two football teams of 9-year-olds: the Bobcats and the Dragons. Hickmon coached the Dragons, while the Bobcats featured Yaqub Talib’s son at quarterback and were bankrolled by Aqib.

According to the suit, Hickmon was retrieving the game ball (which belonged to his son) after the game. He was approached by Aqib and an altercation ensued. Hickmon was punched and knocked to the ground.

As the coach got to his feet, Yaqub Talib allegedly joined the skirmish. He brandished a handgun before firing five shots at Hickmon from just a few feet away.

While his attorney has yet to comment on the lawsuit, the Dallas Morning News reports Aqib Talib’s attorney Clark Birdsall, described claims of his client’s involvement as “absolutely 100% hogwash.”

After the incident, Aqib Talib resigned from a job with Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

