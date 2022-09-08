Aqib Talib’s Brother Indicted For Murder

Yaqub Talib, brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, has been indicted by a Dallas grand jury on felony murder charges.

Talib turned himself into police after being named as a suspect in the August shooting death of a youth football coach.

The shooting took place at Lancaster Community Park in Lancaster, Texas, just south of Dallas. Talib reportedly shot and killed Michael Hickmon. Talib opened fire during an argument at a youth football game at around 8:50 pm on August 13, according to WFAA.

JUST IN: Yaqub Talib indicted for murder in shooting death of youth football coach https://t.co/3ynK3Y5Efa — WFAA (@wfaa) September 8, 2022

Talib Started And Escalated Fight

Witnesses said that Talib was the one who instigated the initial fight. He was named as a suspect and turned himself in a few days later.

His brother Aqib played 12 NFL seasons with the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams. Following his retirement from the NFL, Aqib turned to broadcasting.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently reported that Talib has stepped away from his broadcasting work ahead of the upcoming NFL season to spend time with his family.

Aqib had been slated to be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football.

Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2022

