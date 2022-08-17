Aqib Talib Accused Of Starting Fight That Led To Fatal Shooting

A new video shows Aqib Talib in the middle of a fight moments before youth football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed during a game in Texas. Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest for his involvement in the situation.

WFAA TV in Dallas published a new video that showed the moments leading up to the killing of Hickmon at Lancaster Community Park in Texas.

Witnesses have identified Aqib Talib as the man wearing the bucket hat and white shoes. They also say that Aqib was the first to walk to the opposite side of the field starting the fight.

Heath Mays, a coach on the opposing football team, told WFAA that Aqib “ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref’s face.”

“He threw the first punch, and you see Mike [Hickmon] trying to defend himself.”

Video allegedly shows Aqib Talib in the middle of a fight moments before a youth football coach was shot and killed. (WFAA)

Yaqub Talib, Aqib’s 39-year-old brother turned himself in to police two days after the fatal shooting as a suspect in the shooting death of Hickmon.

Footage released from the scene did not show Talib using the firearm, though several eyewitness accounts called out the individual as the gunman. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video, which contains sounds that some may find disturbing.

Details from the scene claim that Hickmon was shot three times by Talib, with the former’s nine-year-old son present at the scene.