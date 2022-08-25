Lawsuit Accuses George Foreman Of Sexual Assault Nearly 50 Years Ago

Two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman is facing serious accusations of sexual abusing two minors when he was in his twenties. Foreman is now 73, meaning the alleged incidents would have occurred more around half a century ago.

TMZ obtained a pair of lawsuits filed in Los Angeles by two separate women. The woman are named Denise S. and Gwen H in their respective suits. Both women say that they met Foreman in the 1960s or 1970s through their fathers.

Denise S. alleges in her suit that Foreman began grooming her when she was just 8 years old, taking her out for ice cream or having her sit on his lap while he drove.

The suit claims that Foreman — around 24 years old at the time — started exhibiting sexual behavior toward her when she was 13. It also alleges that Foreman engaged in sexual intercourse with her when she was just 15.

George Foreman and Jimmy Young fight during a heavyweight match on March 17, 1977 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Foreman is facing two lawsuits that allege that he sexually assaulted two minors nearly 50 years ago. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Another suit, filed by Gwen H., contains similar allegations. It claims that she was 9 years old when she met Foreman and that her father was the boxer’s “long-time advisor.”

She claims that 6 years later, Foreman “would molest and sexually abuse” until she was 16.

Both suits allege one of Foreman’s friends confronted him about these claims and he “did not deny the allegations.”

It’s worth noting that the lawsuit refers to Foreman as “DOE 1.”

The Allegations First Appeared Last Month

These new lawsuits come around one month after the allegations against George Foreman first surfaced. The legendary boxer and Olympic gold medalist claimed that he was the victim of attempted extortion

“Over the past six months,” Foreman told TMZ sports last month, “two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s.

“I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.

Foreman continued: “I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

The lawsuits were filed under a California law that allows childhood sexual abuse survivors to file civil suits. The law went into effect in January 2020. Since then, most of the suits filed under this law are settled out of court.

