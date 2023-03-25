Law Student Kicked Out Of School For Sharing Lingerie Pics On Instagram

Videos by OutKick

We’ve seen nurses and teachers lose their jobs as a result of posting racy content on the internet. Now we can add law school students to list of people being shown the door for content.

Sarah Button tried and failed to live a double life as a law school student by day and content creator by night. The school she was attending discovered her Instagram account and the administrators weren’t fans of the lingerie pictures that she was sharing.

OnlyFans model Sarah Button kicked out of law school (Image Credit: TikTok)

As a result, the 23-year-old was kicked out of the school. On top of that, she lost $50,000 in tuition and fees. She believes that a professor at the school found her social media accounts and turned her in.

“It was coming up to the time of practical placement, where we were allocated legal firms to do placement hours at, which were necessary for the next academic year,” Button told NudePR.com.

“I was called into the admin building, and they asked if it was me, and I said yes, but explained that it was under the guise of an alias,” she explained. “But apparently it was against some social media policy I’d signed when applying for the course, even though it’s a completely different name.”

Button recently shared a video about the situation on TikTok. That video currently has more than 4 million views and the text overlay reads, “I got asked to leave my degree because of my digital footprint.”

It Turns Out For Some There’s More Money In Content Than There Is In Law

Getting kicked out of law school seems like a big deal. Who knows? Maybe it would have been had Button’s side gig not been so successful.

It turns out that she wasn’t only posting lingerie pics on Instagram. Button joined OnlyFans in 2021 and business was pretty good.

In another TikTok video, she reveals that she’s had tens of thousands of paying customers. She said, “I may not be a 10 but I have had 86,000 people pay $8 to see me.”

That’s a decent size customer base. While she gets to keep her credits from her time in school, and may re-visit her law degree at a later date, Button has no regrets about her digital footprint.

“If I was given the option I wouldn’t have altered anything,” she said. “I’m really proud of my little online world.”

With a monthly income of $110,000 from OnlyFans, why would she have any regrets? She’s changed her life and the lives of those around her.

Some of her Instagram content hints at how she’s been able to get so many paying customers without being a 10. Let’s just say it looks like she found a niche.