OnlyFans Bans Teacher Accused Of Filming Porn On School Grounds

OnlyFans has allegedly banned Samantha Peer from the platform.

Peer, who goes by the porn name Khloe Karter, was fired by Thunderbolt Middle School in Arizona after it was discovered she allegedly shot porn on school grounds, according to Fox News.

Now, she’s taken another huge hit. Not only does she not have a job, but OnlyFans has also banned her from using the site to promote her sexually explicit material, according to a recent tweet from the currently banned OnlyFans star.

So it seems Onlyfans deactivated both accounts (refunded all customers/subscribers) and is blocking me from making new accounts 😅 where should I set up next? — Khloe Karter (@khloekarterxxx) November 14, 2022

OnlyFans does have a current policy prohibiting content filmed in public settings, according to the same Fox News report. Police are also aware of the situation, and investigating whether or not Peer might have violated any laws.

Samantha Peer allegedly filmed porn scenes on school grounds under the name Khloe Karter. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://youtu.be/TZKw-fVn3IQ)

In a video posted to her YouTube page under her porn name, Peer said that “looking back” she recognizes it wasn’t smart, and “wouldn’t ever do that again.”

“I am a person and I do make mistakes too, and although this was a very big mistake, this isn’t who I am and it doesn’t define who I will be in the future,” Peer explained to her fans.

When news first broke of the situation, Peer claimed her decision to film porn stemmed from needing extra money to “pay for basic necessities” that she couldn’t get with her teaching salary.

“”I chose an anonymous name as well as blocking the entire state of Arizona on my OnlyFans so that it wasn’t accessible to anyone living in the state,” Peer claimed.

While she hasn’t been charged with anything and it’s unclear if that will even happen, it seems highly-doubtful Peer will be back on OnlyFans in the near future.