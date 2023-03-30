LaVar Ball Is Offering Career Advice To Bronny James, And It’s Surprisingly Not That Bad

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James’ father is LeBron James, you’ve probably heard of him. Besides Michael Jordan, nobody has had a more successful career on and off the court than LeBron. Therefore, Bronny won’t need or seek outside advice, but that isn’t keeping LaVar Ball from offering him some.

Bronny has a decision to make about what his next year of basketball will look like. He can either go the one-and-done route in college or play professionally elsewhere before becoming draft eligible.

ESPN projects Bronny James as a top-10 pick. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ball, who knows a thing or two about having children in the NBA, recently spoke with Sporting News Australia and shared which patch Bronny should take. He wouldn’t mind seeing Bronny take his talents to Australia for a year just like LaMelo Ball did.

“You can go set your own stage across the water,” Ball explained. “He’s already got the name. So people wanna see [him]. He’s gonna fill the gym up.

“You’re playing against grown men and you’re getting paid. If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don’t wanna play no chemistry. I don’t wanna practice no Spanish. No! I want to wake up, go practice, go back to sleep, go practice, have a game, practice.”

If we’re all being honest with ourselves, LaVar Ball’s comments about Bronny spending a year in college being a waste of time aren’t too crazy.

Sure, Bronny getting the college experience for a year and playing for a big-time program would be beneficial, but it may not be as beneficial as developing his game at a professional level while not worrying about midterms and homework deadlines.