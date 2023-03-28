No. 1 Prospect In College Basketball Heavily Recruiting Bronny James To Join Him And Stay Home

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James is 15 days away from his first opportunity to sign his National Letter of Intent and make his college decision official. The son of LeBron can sign at any date between April 12 and May 17.

James must announce his decision by May 17.

In the meantime, some of his prospective future teammates are hard at work to try and get him to join them. Especially Isaiah Collier.

Wheeler guard Isaiah Collier guarded by Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James during a high school basketball game between Sierra Canyon and Wheeler in The Chosen-1’s Invitational at Galen Center on January 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023, hails from Marietta, Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard chose to play college ball at USC over offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan, Auburn, and 10 others.

Collier’s commitment continues a trend of recruiting wins for head coach Andy Enfield. Since he took over as head coach in 2013, the Trojans secured five commitments from five-star recruits.

The most recent two, Evan Mobley and Collier, ranked as the top prospect at their respective positions. And the 2023 commit is trying to keep that trend rolling.

Collier is currently in Houston with James as participants in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Although there was thought that James might provide some insight into his recruitment, the 18-year-old decided to decline the media portion of the week.

He took the chance to show off his high-flying prowess, but didn’t take any interviews.

That was not the case for Collier, who is actively trying to get his fellow All-American to stay home.

James, living in the greater Los Angeles area as his dad plays for the Lakers, is believed to be down to three schools— USC, Ohio State and Oregon. That could change, and he could still choose to forgo college and play in the G-League, but that seems to be the final list.

As Collier shares a court with James, he is in his ear.

He’s a great shooter. I feel like he’s one of the best all-around players in the country. So, he’s a great player and knows how to play the game and he’s not going to overdo anything. I’m looking forward to [playing with him] and I’m definitely trying to recruit him. I’m just telling him he can stay home, that’s all I’ve got say. — Isaiah Collier, via 247 Sports

If Collier and James got on the court together for USC, it would provide an instant boost in the front court. Both five-star guards have the potential to really turn it on in college and make some noise.

The only question, for which everyone wants to know the answer, is where Bronny James will end up. The answer to that question is coming sooner than later!