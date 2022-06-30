LaVar Arrington Backs Warren Sapp Amid Kaepernick Workout Claim

In the unlikely event he ever finds himself on an NFL field again, Colin Kaepernick should make sure he wears a jockstrap, because he’s not getting much support elsewhere.

Less than a week after Hall of Famer Warren Sapp passed along word that Kaepernick’s May workout with the Raiders was “a disaster,” another former NFL star is siding with Sapp.

“I know Sapp pretty well… He ain’t lying,” Arrington said earlier this week on Fox Sports Radio. “One thing Sapp is not is a ‘liar.’ If you’ve played for an organization, you know people in the organization. There (are) certain places that you can get information that in other cases you wouldn’t get that information.”

Sapp played for the Raiders from 2004 through 2007.

Arrington circled back to his point that Sapp is more than likely in the know with one of his former teams.

“Sapp played for the Raiders, and Sapp probably has a relationship with a couple people that are in the organization,” Arrington said during his Fox Sports Radio show, “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe”. “If Sapp didn’t know, hear, or have a discussion with someone who was in the organization he wouldn’t have even talked about it.”

As OutKick’s Bill Graff reported last week, Sapp commented on Kaepernick’s Raiders workout in a less than glowing way: “I heard it was a disaster, I heard one of the worst workouts ever.” Since his audition, neither Las Vegas, nor any other team, has worked out or signed the 34-year-old quarterback.

Not surprisingly, Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, denied those claims, stating: “I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same.”

As Arrington sees it, the agent may have spoke with the Raiders, but that doesn’t mean Sapp’s information was incorrect. “The agent can say ‘well, we talked to the Raiders organization and Sapp didn’t’… well, Sapp might not have talked to the people that YOU spoke to but that doesn’t mean he didn’t speak to people in the organization who A) either knew from other evaluators what the evaluation was, or B) directly to the people who were doing the work out and got that information first hand. He’s not making that up,” insisted Arrington.

Then Arrington concluded by confirming what most of us already know. “I just know that Sapp wouldn’t have said it if that’s not the report that he got from somebody that was close to it,” added Arrington. “It’s safe to say that the workout was terrible.”

