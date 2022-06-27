Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Disputes Warren Sapp’s Claim About ‘Disaster’ Workout

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp recently labeled Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders a “disaster.” Just days after those comments went viral, Sapp’s assertion has been (shockingly) dismissed by Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley.

On Sunday, OutKick’s Bill Graff detailed Sapp’s retelling of what he gathered about the Kaepernick workout. “I heard it was a disaster, I heard one of the worst workouts ever,” said Sapp per a VLAD TV interview.

In response, Nalley did what he’s paid to do, disputing Sapp’s claims and backing Kap. “I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach,” Nalley said through a text message exchange with Pro Football Talk. “I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same.”

It’s hard to side with Nalley here. Kaepernick’s Las Vegas workout occurred in late May and NFL training camps are less than a month away. Since Kap got off his knee and tossed a couple of balls, interest from the Raiders has been nonexistent and the rest of the league has been equally quiet.

“I’m wondering how the hell this (tryout) happened and the tape didn’t get out,” Sapp told VLAD TV.

Kaepernick is 34 years old and last played (poorly) in 2016. He went 1-10 in 11 starts for San Francisco, completing less than 60% of his passes and fumbling nine times. Speculation or insistence that he floundered in his workout shouldn’t come as a surprise.

In response to Sapp’s damning report, Nalley continued: “I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

That’s a laughable suggestion from Nalley. Why should Sapp want Kap or anyone else on a team? Sapp’s been retired for more than a decade (almost as long as Kaepernick’s been out of the league). At last check, he doesn’t work in a front office or on a coaching staff. And to the best of my knowledge, he and Kaepernick aren’t related.

Is Sapp expected to want all washed out NFL has-beens on rosters or just Kaepernick? Should he devote his retirement to helping JaMarcus Russell and Tim Tebow get back to the league?

That opinion, like Kaepernick’s workout, stinks.

