Warren Sapp Heard The Colin Kaepernick Workout Was A Disaster

Interviewed by VLAD TV, Warren Sapp claims to have heard a great deal about the former quarterback’s performance at a workout in front of the Raiders on May 27th. Sapp did not mince words, “I heard it was a disaster, I heard one of the worst workouts ever.” and that was just the beginning:

Kaepernick Worked in front of a small group of people that included Raider head coach Josh McDaniel and general manager Dave Ziegler. No video of the workout came out at any time after it occurred. Sapp gave no indication where he heard what he heard, or who he heard it from.

There were numerous reports on every sport site, that surfaced after the work out. None said that he did enough to get an invite to camp, but most reported there were positive signs, and this would most likely lead to some interest from other NFL teams. It is interesting that after that workout, no other team has invited him in for a look or has publicly shown interest in him visiting with any clubs.

The Raiders recently signed Derek Carr to a big deal, and signed Nick Mullins and Jarrett Stidham to vie for the backup roles. Kaepernick is 34 years old and has not played in an NFL game since 2016, when he famously took a knee during the national anthem.

ANN ARBOR, MI – APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

NFL teams are famous for taking chances on players when rosters expand to 90 players and there is little to no risk in bringing someone in. That said, it will be difficult for a team to bring in a 34-year-old, who has not played in the league in 6 years, and has the controversy that surrounds him, into a camp.