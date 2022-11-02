Latex-Wearing Bicyclist Gunned Down In New York City While On Way To Shoot Someone Else

Days after Gov. Kathy Hochul insisted that crime isn’t all that bad in New York City, a bicyclist was gunned down while on his way …

… to shoot someone else!

That’s right. According to the police, a latex-wearing bicyclist was fatally shot while on his way to shoot someone else. He was one of at least three people shot overnight in NYC.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m., when the 26-year-old would-be shooter was gunned down in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Apparently this cat had already been arrested A DOZEN times and, according to investigators, was actually on his way to carry out a shooting of his own with two other guys.

Shockingly, police believe that it was all gang-related.

Yeah, crime is totally fine in New York City. Whatever you say, Gov. Hochul. (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Kathy Hochul says democratic states are perfectly safe!

Talk about your bad timing.

This guy and his 12 arrests is on his way for a nice little early-morning shooting and then BAM. Dead. Struck down mid-pedal.

This, by the way, was one of three shootings in a four-hour span. Two others fellas were gunned down – both in the “buttocks,” according to the NY Post – and investigators found six shell casings at one scene.

Certainly sounds like a safe, democratic-run state as Gov. Hochul laughably said a few days ago.

“These are master manipulators. They have this conspiracy going all across America trying to convince people in Democratic states that they’re not as safe,” she told MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” on Sunday.

“Well guess what? They’re also not only election deniers, they’re data deniers. “Safer places are the Democratic states.”

Adds up.

I know I’m just a dumb southerner from the Law and Order state of Florida, but I reckon Hochul does have a point.

I mean, the would-be murderer, who had already been arrested 12 times, WAS stopped dead in his tracks by a couple of opposing gang members. No harm, no foul.

So there’s that, I guess.