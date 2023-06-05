Man Tries To Knee Vegas Security Officer, Gets Destroyed Immediately

Videos by OutKick

One idiot learned the hard way that attacking a security guard in Las Vegas is a guaranteed way to get lit up.

A viral video making the rounds on Reddit shows a grade-A moron attempting to knee a security officer in the head in the Fremont part of town.

While managed to successfully take down the first security officer and evade a second one, he was no match for all those who followed.

The man was immediately taken to the ground and cuffed by an overwhelming number of security officers. You can watch the exchange situation unfold in the video below.

Las Vegas is falling apart.

It’s disturbing how many violent and crazy videos we’ve seen come out of Las Vegas lately. It’s a city where people can drink, gamble and have fun with friends.

Unfortunately, Las Vegas is quickly turning into a place where you might get your jaw unhinged if you’re not paying attention.

Sin City looked like a war zone over Memorial Day weekend. I lost track of how many disturbing incidents were going viral.

It seems like you’re just as likely to get cracked in the head as you are to lose on the tables. That’s not what anyone wants to see out of Las Vegas.

Furthermore, Las Vegas security is incredibly tight and professional. Of all the people you don’t want to mess with in Vegas, security officers and cops are in the top two spots.

They don’t play games at all. If you attack them, they’re going to light you up. That’s just a fact, and this idiot had to learn it the hard way.

Las Vegas appears to be descending into chaos. There’s more and more videos of disturbing behavior. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Make smarter decisions, folks. Enjoy your time in Vegas. Don’t do stupid things. Just crack another beer and relax!