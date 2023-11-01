Las Vegas Raiders Overhaul Continues As Jimmy Garoppolo Heads To Bench

Videos by OutKick

The Las Vegas Raiders are a complete dumpster fire. After firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Tuesday night, they benched veteran starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Wednesday afternoon.

McDaniels and Ziegler, who both came from the New England Patriots, hand-picked former Patriots backup Garoppolo to lead the Raiders this season.

The problems began before Garoppolo even signed his name on his new contract. In fact, that process was held up by the fact that he wasn’t healthy enough to pass a physical. Garoppolo needed foot surgery, causing the Raiders to delay his signing.

They needed him to sign a waiver agreeing that if he couldn’t pass a physical before the start of the season, the team could void the contract. Perhaps that would have been a good time to reconsider the signing.

Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders is slow to get up after being injured against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)

But the Raiders plowed ahead, inking Garoppolo to a three-year deal worth over $65 million. Now, after just six starts (Garoppolo missed two games due to injury because of course he did), he heads to the bench.

This is very similar to last season when the team — mostly McDaniels — decided to move on from Derek Carr, sent him to the bench, and eventually sent him to his couch.

Raiders turn to rookie Aidan O’Connell because why not?

Rookie Aidan O’Connell, a fourth-round pick, takes over the offense. O’Connell got one start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo but the team decided to go with veteran Brian Hoyer in the second missed game.

Sure, why not start another over-the-hill former Patriots quarterback? That’s Josh McDaniels’ M.O.. And, part of the reason he’s unemployed.

But, I digress. The interim head coach, former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce (the team’s linebackers coach), immediately handed the reins to the rookie.

Rookie Aidan O’Connell takes over at starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

That was an easy decision. The Raiders stink, plain-and-simple. They have a few big-name and flashy players like Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. But overall, the roster just isn’t good. They made a major miscalculation going for it all over the past two seasons and giving up draft capital in return.

Now, they probably have to trade both Adams and Crosby — players that aren’t going to be around when (really, IF) the Raiders get good again — in the offseason.

So, there’s no reason not to see what the rookie can do. It’s a win-win. If he plays well, then they might be able to head into next season with a promising young quarterback. If he doesn’t, they will be in the running for a high draft pick and can take a shot at one of the elite options in the NFL Draft.

What’s next for Jimmy Garoppolo after Raiders benching?

That’s an interesting question. His salary cap hit jumps up to $28 million next season. It’s unlikely that any team is interested in trading for him. If the Raiders release him, he’s going to cost a lot in dead cap money.

Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders stays down after a hit against the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

At this point, though, Garoppolo’s stock is virtually non-existent. He thrived in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan — like most quarterbacks — but hasn’t had any other NFL success.

Plus, he’s perpetually injured and just turned 31. There are already a few veterans expected to be available this offseason — Ryan Tannehill and Kirk Cousins — who are in similar situations. That drives all of their prices down even further.

Additionally, of those three players, I’d rank Garoppolo last. By a decent margin.

I’d much rather bet on Tannehill or Cousins than “GQ Jimmy.”