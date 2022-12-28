Josh McDaniels Sounds Open To Benching Derek Carr

Will the Las Vegas Raiders pull the plug on Derek Carr as the team’s starting QB?

The Raiders are an incredibly disappointing 6-9, and Carr has struggled at times throughout the season. He has 24 touchdowns to 14 interceptions and is completing just 60.8% of his passes. Now, it sounds like Josh McDaniels might glue him to the bench.

“I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing regardless of the position,” the Raiders head coach told the media when asked about possibly benching Carr, according to Sports Illustrated.

Raiders won’t rule out benching Derek Carr. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Would the Raiders actually bench Derek Carr?

While Josh McDaniels might not have ruled it out, it seems incredibly unlikely the Raiders actually bench Derek Carr.

There’s one very simple reason why. There’s nobody on the roster more capable of him. His backup is Jarrett Stidham. In his career, Stidham has thrown a grand total of 61 passes for four interceptions and just two touchdowns.

Is that really the guy you want running the offense with McDaniels’ job on the line? In fact, an argument could be made that benching Carr for a guy like Stidham is more than enough justification to get fired.

Will Jarrett Stidham start at QB for the Raiders? (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

The Raiders have had a very disappointing and rough season. Nobody with eyes can claim otherwise. However, it has to be asked what upside there is to benching Derek Carr.

Does Stidham really give the team a better shot at winning? If that was the case, he’d already be playing, but he’s not. There’s a reason for that.

The Raiders are unlikely to bench Derek Carr. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

If a change is coming between the Raiders and Derek Carr, expect it to come in the offseason. It’s not going to happen with two games left and Jarrett Stidham being the only option on the table.