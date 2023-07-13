Las Vegas Raiders Are Most Expensive NFL Team To Support

Videos by OutKick

The Las Vegas Raiders are stealing from their fans.

No, not really – but it sure seems like it after new data shows just how expensive it is to attend one of their games.

According to a new study by U.S. Betting Report, the cost for a family of four to attend a Raiders game has increased the most of any of NFL team. That’s right Raider Nation, you will be dishing out over $738.00 to take your family of four to see Jimmy Garoppolo lead the helm at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

USBettingReport studied the costs for a family attending an NFL game. (US Betting Report)

RAIDERS HIGH COSTS

Using a variable called the “Fan Cost Index,” the study analyzed data of all NFL teams from 2012-2022. They included the average prices of four tickets, two small draft beers, four hot dogs, four small soft drinks, two game programs, two of the cheapest adult-sized hats and also parking for one hour to come to their data points. (I don’t know where they think they are going with just one hour of parking but that’s besides the point)

During that time period, the study found that Raiders fans paid over 93% more than they did back in 2012. It’s a good thing the Raiders play in Las Vegas where people visit with the expectation of throwing away money to begin with. Now they can lose even more money by supporting a losing team that went 6-11 last year.

The Raiders figure was nearly 20% higher than the second highest percentage change which went to the great Cleveland Browns. Their current FCI will run you $599.23 per game – which was a 73%. As OutKick’s Anthony Farris woefully responded, “Ugh. What a waste of money – paying for heartbreak!”

Fans are paying more to see their favorite NFL teams these days. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

For the rest of you football fans out there looking to spend some quality time with your family as well as hundreds of belligerent, drunk degenerate fans, the average FCI will cost you at least $600 per game. That price is only expecting to grow in the coming years.

Interestingly enough however, there were two teams whose FCI actually decreased in the past decade. That went to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets – who are hoping the fans get their money’s worth with Aaron Rodgers leading the team this year.