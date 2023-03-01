Larsa Pippen: I Met Marcus Jordan’s Parents & MJ Gave Us His Blessing

Videos by OutKick

The Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship is heating up to the point where these lovebirds have now met the parents and Michael Jordan has even given these two his blessing.

Appearing this week on the “Tamron Hall Show,” the 48-year-old Pippen told the talk show host that things are amazing. Yes, there’s a 16-year-age difference between Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife and Marcus, 32, but age is just a number.

And the parents don’t care if the couple is happy.

“They’re fine, everyone’s fine,” Larsa told Hall of her relationship with the possible future inlaws, Michael and Juanita Jordan. “I feel like when you’re an adult, I think your parents just want to see you happy. My parents want to see me happy. His parents want to see him happy.

“Yeah, I feel like we’re great, yeah,” Hall added. “I feel like — we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place.”

Larsa says that she first met Marcus at a party four years ago in Los Angeles where she was introduced to the GOAT’s offspring. Now, it’s entirely possible she knew little Marcus back during the Bulls days because Larsa and Scottie got married in 1997. She was 23 at the time. Marcus, born in 1990, would’ve been running around as a first grader.

Strange?

Sure, but that ship has sailed in this relationship. These two are consenting adults and Larsa needs a hook to keep her churning along in the media.

“Are you guys in love,” Tamron Hall asked Larsa.

“Um, I think so,” the mother of four said, before noting, “We’re in a really good place.”

Let’s face it, Larsa Pippen knows how to play the system. In order for her to have a presence in a big, bad social media world where it’s easy for a 48-year-old woman to be replaced on a “reality” show by some young up-and-comer NBA wife, she needs a hook to stay relevant.

Hooking up with one of the heirs to the Jordan fortune (yeah, MJ’s current wife, Yvette Prieto, has to be sitting on a hunk chunk of the money) is a clear way to keep her brand strong and keep the paparazzi cameras showing up at dinner hotspots.

How long will this charade go on? Until Larsa checks her Google Trends ranking and learns people are losing interest in her storyline. Then she’ll suddenly go through a traumatic breakup.

Take it to the bank.