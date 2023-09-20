A ‘Fuming’ Larry David Asked Elon Musk During A Wedding If He Wanted To ‘Murder Kids In School’

Videos by OutKick

Larry David thought it was appropriate to ask Elon Musk if he liked dead kids during a wedding.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” superstar and Tesla founder were at a wedding reception for Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel last spring when the actor and tech billionaire had a tense exchange, according to the biography “Musk” (via Insider).

A “fuming” David confronted Musk and asked, “Do you want to just murder kids in schools?”

Elon Musk was asked by Larry David if he wanted to murder kids. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The problem? Larry David apparently took issue with the fact Musk was sharing political beliefs viewed more aligned with Republicans than Democrats.

In David’s mind, you must want dead kids if you vote Republican. Very rational. Very well-thought out.

David allegedly replied with, “Then how could you vote Republican?” when Musk said he’s “anti-kid murder.” Musk was also “baffled and annoyed” during the exchange.

Larry David confronted Elon Musk at a wedding. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The comedy star also doesn’t deny the exchange ever happened. In fact, he told Musk’s biographer, “Even if Uvalde never happened, I probably would have brought it up, because I was angry and offended.”

Reps for Larry David also told Insider the comments happened as claimed in the biography.

This is insane behavior from Larry David towards Musk.

This situation between Musk and Larry David pretty much perfectly sums up the outrage culture we now have in America.

First off, Elon Musk isn’t a Republican. He’s made that clear time after time. He simply hates wokeness and thinks the government has grown far too powerful.

That’s not an outlandish opinion to have. Millions of Americans agree with his stances. Being against children having their genitals cut off – as Musk is – doesn’t make you some hardcore right winger.

Furthermore, the idea that if Musk was Republican (he’s not) that he’d support school shootings is absolutely crazy. Is the theory that only Democrats are against school shootings? Only liberals are against the murder of children?

That’s a stance detached from reality. I don’t know a single person – left or right – who thinks dead kids are a good thing.

Larry David asked Elon Musk if he wanted to murder children in schools. David isn’t a fan of Musk’s politics. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Larry David is a funny guy and also very smart. He should be better than accusing Elon Musk of wanting dead kids because of his political stances.