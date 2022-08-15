Lane Kiffin Hilariously Trolls Woman Going Crazy In A Starbucks

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin isn’t a fan of disruptive behavior!

Lane Kiffin is entering his third season with the Rebels, and expectations are sky high in Oxford. Well, there’s at least one person Kiffin doesn’t want associated with the program.

Lane Kiffin

In a video making the rounds online, a woman was going absolutely ballistic and treating the staff poorly in a Starbucks.

In response to the viral video, Kiffin tweeted, “Please do not #ComeToTheSipPlease.”

It’s hard to disagree with Kiffin on this one. This woman is a walking and talking red flag. You simply can’t have her kind of attitude in the locker room.

I believe her behavior is what we like to call a cancer to the team in the world of sports. You’re just asking for problems.

Kiffin is trying to build his own empire in Oxford. He doesn’t have any patience or time for this kind of nonsense.



Furthermore, what kind of person behaves this way? Who treats people in the service industry this poorly? It’s completely and totally unacceptable.

Those employees spend all day pouring coffee. The last thing they want to deal with is some woman’s unhinged behavior.



I stand with Kiffin on this one. Keep this woman way from Ole Miss and anything else we value!