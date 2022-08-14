Lane Kiffin Says Ole Miss Found Its New Punter At A Keg Party On Campus

Ole Miss was lacking depth at the punter position, so it did what any respectable program would do: take a visit to fraternity row and see if any of the guys on campus can kick a football. It turns out that head coach Lane Kiffin found his guy in Charlie Pollock.

After the Rebels’ scrimmage on Saturday, Kiffin was asked about his team’s new punter and a very Kiffin-esque explanation about how they discovered Pollock.

“I don’t know a whole lot about him. I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party or something, where they got him from,” Kiffin told the media. “So, we have condition work to do with my guy. But we just said, ‘Hey, someone go find a punter around campus,’ so we found one that actually used to punt in Division I. So, you never know.”

As Kiffin eluded to, Pollock does have a resume that includes punting in college.

Pollock was the No. 13 punter in the nation in his 2020 recruiting class and signed with Nevada out of high school. He did not see any action in 2021 with the Wolfpack before entering the transfer portal.

Obviously, he did not find a new home out of the transfer portal and appears to have just been living the life of a regular student at Ole Miss before Kiffin and his staff discovered him.

Talk about a nice break for Kiffin and the Rebels.

Ole Miss has been shorthanded at punter with Fraser Masin, the only other punter on the roster, being injured throughout fall practices. Now, the Rebels find a guy casually hanging out at a keg party down the street that was a nationally recognized punter.