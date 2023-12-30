Ole Miss Staffer Creates Fake Penn State Account To Rile-Up Fans, Lane Kiffin Jokingly Acknowledges It Was Rebels Assistant

Videos by OutKick

Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to incite some extra motivation for your football team, even if they don’t need it. This was the case for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin before the matchup with Penn State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

As most folks have noticed during his time as a head coach, Lane Kiffin will use social media to either troll or promote his football team. This was on full display Friday night with a twitter account that looked a little too suspicious.

After an account was created that goes by the name @WEARE_PENNST23 started putting out some interesting posts on Friday night talking trash about Ole Miss, the Penn State faithful went to work on deciphering who it could be. If Lane Kiffin wouldn’t have retweeted four different posts by the account on Friday, maybe it would’ve gone unnoticed, but we all know Kiffin enjoys a good troll.

So, this is when users started to do a little research on the account that was created this month. Come to find out, the password retrieval email address looked very similar to Ole Miss staffer Fisher Ray.

did lane have an ole miss staffer make a fake PSU fan account and tweet Disrespect™️ so he could RT it as motivation lol https://t.co/NDXbKgwqMs pic.twitter.com/NzbilwCGRg — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) December 30, 2023

So, the question had to be asked as to whether or not this was some type of fake account created to stir up emotion from the Ole Miss fan base. Turns out the suspicions from social media users were correct, it was a Rebels staffer.

Lane Kiffin Gives Up His Staffer On The Social Media Trolling

Now, Lane Kiffin could’ve easily brushed off the whole situation, but since his team won the game, there was no reason not to have a little fun with the ordeal.

When asked following the Peach Bowl win over Penn State if he was aware of who the account might belong to, Kiffin jokingly gave up his staffer.

“I was made aware of that. I’m glad we won so you wouldn’t be bringing that up in the press conference and they’d be saying that motivated them,” Kiffin said postgame. “I thought it was pretty funny actually because they discovered that it was Fisher Ray, one of our assistants, one of our student assistants. So Fisher is now kind of famous. But I thought it was really cool last night when he showed it to me, he’s like, these Penn State fans now, they’re into this.

“They researched his password and e-mail and were able to figure out which guy it was that started it. It was all in good fun. I hope the fans had fun with it.”

Unfortunately for assistant Fisher Ray, his boss couldn’t help but to give him up following the game, but it was obviously all in good fun. Now, if Ole Miss would’ve lost to Penn State on Saturday, I highly doubt Kiffin would’ve been so forthcoming.

Nothing like a good social media troll, especially with Lane Kiffin involved. Now the Ole Miss coach can turn his focus on 2024 and what should be a preseason top-10 football team.

But all of that can wait for a few weeks, as the Peach Bowl party will likely extend into the next week, or months.