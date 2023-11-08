Lane Kiffin Gives Opinion On Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal, Says It’s A ‘Different Animal’ Compared To What Other Programs Do

Videos by OutKick

There is a scenario in which Ole Miss could find itself in the College Football Playoff if it upsets Georgia in Athens this weekend and closes out the regular season at 11-1. If that were to play out, the Rebels could have a meeting with Michigan for a chance to then play for a national title. That is if the NCAA or Big Ten doesn’t hammer the Wolverines amid their sign-stealing scandal.

While many pieces have to fall in place for Ole Miss to match up against Michigan, the odds of it happening are not zero.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin joined Tuesday’s edition of ‘SportsCenter’ and was asked about the ongoing situation in Ann Arbor. While he alluded to not knowing specific details, he did explain what makes the alleged happenings at Michigan far different than what other programs and coaching staffs around the country do.

“Obviously they happen in games and coaches talk to each other, but that’s a whole other animal, the accusations there,” Kiffin said while talking about sign stealing. “That would dramatically change how you perform as a team and dramatically change what your record would be. I don’t know any details of it, but those would be severe things if those were true.”

Kiffin’s comments are similar to what most other fans and coaches have said over the last few weeks. Sign stealing happens in games, and various programs around the country can even help others out in that area, but planned out and in-person scouting of future opponents is a serious no-no.

The investigation into Michigan’s alleged doings is still ongoing, but now-former staffer Connor Stalions is accused of buying tickets to the games of future opponents and scouting games in person. During those games, staffers allegedly used technology to steal signs, which is also against NCAA rules.

The Big Ten has sent a formal notice of potential disciplinary action to Michigan, and punishment could be handed out at any moment at this point.