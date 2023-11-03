Michigan Fires Connor Stalions Amid Sign-Stealing Scandal

Videos by OutKick

Michigan has fired Connor Stalions.

Stalions has been accused of being the mastermind of the alleged massive cheating and sign stealing scandal carried out by the football program the past few years.

He was previously suspended with pay, and he’s now lost his job. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel first reported Friday night that Stalions has been fired.

A source confirmed the news to OutKick. The source told OutKick Stalions was fired by Michigan after he failed to adhere to the investigation.

The University of Michigan has fired recruiting analyst Connor Stalions, a source tells Yahoo Sports. He was previously suspended with pay during the NCAA investigation into in-person scouting. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 3, 2023

Michigan fires Connor Stalions after cheating scandal surfaces

This isn’t a surprising move, and it’s a classic PR move to dump the news on a Friday night. Hope like hell nobody is paying attention and then make the move.

The reality is this was likely inevitable. The Wolverines are facing intense pressure amid mounting evidence the undefeated team was cheating.

The situation was so bad other Big Ten members reportedly pleaded with commissioner Tony Pettiti, who met with Michigan officials Friday, to do something. Now, Stalions has lost his job.

Insane Connor Stalions video from the 2022 Ohio State game.



Stalions tells DC Jesse Minter "run right" on 2nd and 9 for OSU.



Michigan immediately crashes both safeties, leaves the middle of the field wide open, and the Buckeyes run offset to the middle-right. pic.twitter.com/38DX4us4Qe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2023

For those not up to date, Stalions is accused of orchestrating and being the pointman of a massive sign stealing scandal. He allegedly bought tickets for people to violate NCAA rules by filming signs, and one former DIII coach told ESPN he was paid to participate in the scheme.

Stalions also is believed by many to have attended the CMU/MSU game dressed in Chippewas gear on the sidelines.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has maintained since the start he was unaware of any alleged cheating. There is at least one video of Stalions speaking with the Michigan head coach on the sidelines.

That specific incident occurred last year during the game against Michigan State. Michigan declined to comment earlier when I asked if Harbaugh still maintains he knew nothing after the video became public.

Here's another CRAZY Connor Stalions video from the 2022 Michigan State game.



Caught on camera telling Jim Harbaugh "that's pressure" right before MSU brings edge pressure on the next play.



How will Michigan explain this one? Pretty strange! pic.twitter.com/nf62lhj8R1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2023

This is a rapidly developing situation. Please check back to OutKick for more updates as we have them on Stalions being fired, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.