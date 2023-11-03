Michigan Fires Connor Stalions Amid Sign-Stealing Scandal

Videos by OutKick
Michigan has fired Connor Stalions.
Stalions has been accused of being the mastermind of the alleged massive cheating and sign stealing scandal carried out by the football program the past few years.
He was previously suspended with pay, and he’s now lost his job. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel first reported Friday night that Stalions has been fired.
A source confirmed the news to OutKick. The source told OutKick Stalions was fired by Michigan after he failed to adhere to the investigation.
Michigan fires Connor Stalions after cheating scandal surfaces
This isn’t a surprising move, and it’s a classic PR move to dump the news on a Friday night. Hope like hell nobody is paying attention and then make the move.
The reality is this was likely inevitable. The Wolverines are facing intense pressure amid mounting evidence the undefeated team was cheating.
The situation was so bad other Big Ten members reportedly pleaded with commissioner Tony Pettiti, who met with Michigan officials Friday, to do something. Now, Stalions has lost his job.
For those not up to date, Stalions is accused of orchestrating and being the pointman of a massive sign stealing scandal. He allegedly bought tickets for people to violate NCAA rules by filming signs, and one former DIII coach told ESPN he was paid to participate in the scheme.
Stalions also is believed by many to have attended the CMU/MSU game dressed in Chippewas gear on the sidelines.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh has maintained since the start he was unaware of any alleged cheating. There is at least one video of Stalions speaking with the Michigan head coach on the sidelines.
That specific incident occurred last year during the game against Michigan State. Michigan declined to comment earlier when I asked if Harbaugh still maintains he knew nothing after the video became public.
This is a rapidly developing situation. Please check back to OutKick for more updates as we have them on Stalions being fired, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.