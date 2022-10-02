Lane Kiffin Takes Direct Shot At Will Levis After Holding Kentucky To Just 19 Points

Lane Kiffin is not one to hold back. The 47-year-old head coach of Ole Miss football has had a career unlike any other and has long decided that he is not concerned with what people think about him.

He knows who he is and he is unapologetically himself. Part of that mentality stems from a lot of outside scrutiny throughout the years, and part of it comes from a change in lifestyle.

No matter the root— Lane Kiffin is not afraid to speak his mind and ruffle some feathers along the way. That includes taking a jab, or two or three, at others.

He did exactly that Saturday after beating Kentucky.

Lane Kiffin 1 — Will Levis 0 (Photos by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin took a ruthless, savage jab at Will Levis.

All offseason there was a lot of hype surrounding Wildcats quarterback Will Levis. The former Penn State signal-caller transferred south prior to the 2021 season and led his team to a 10-3 record in year one.

Levis’ strong year in the SEC led to a lot of excitement about his potential on the next level. He plays in a pro-style offense and he is big, gritty, and athletic. The 23-year-old has all of the intangibles for a quarterback to succeed in the NFL.

Many analysts have Levis as their top quarterback prospect, even ahead of reining Heisman winner Bryce Young. Many others believe that a big fall could lead him to be the first signal-caller to hear his name called come April. Again, before Young.

Kiffin heard all about the hype all week leading up to Saturday.

Levis actually played pretty well against Ole Miss, but Kentucky scored just 19 points and lost. After the game, Kiffin sent a direct shot in the Wildcats quarterback’s direction, though it also included proper praise for Levis’ talent.

Lane Kiffin credits Ole Miss defense for great performance:



“That’s a pretty good defense to hold them to 19 points when they have the first pick in the draft.”



☠️ pic.twitter.com/WjiWf56e0B — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) October 1, 2022

Obviously, Kiffin’s jab is in good fun. He does not concern himself with Levis’ draft stock and was tired of hearing about. But even tongue-in-cheek, Kiffin’s quip had a big dose of truth and he got the last laugh because his team won.