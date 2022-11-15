Lane Kiffin Apologizes To Jaxson Dart’s Mom For Officiating Treatment Against Alabama

It’s a safe bet that Jaxson Dart woke up rather sore Sunday morning following Ole Miss’ tough 30-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday. The Ole Miss quarterback took a number of shots in the game, and many would argue some of the hits should have resulted in a flag.

Given the lack of penalty calls, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin thought a call to Dart’s mom to apologize was necessary.

During his weekly press conference Monday, Kiffin was asked about the officiating in Saturday’s game. While carefully wording his answer, he explained that he spoke with Dart’s mom about how her son was treated by the officials.

“She mentioned it’s a shame her son gets treated different based on what SEC program that he’s at on game day and protected different,” Lane Kiffin explained.

Jaxson Dart Got Beat Up By Alabama

There were two plays, in particular, involving Dart that stood out from Saturday, but only one was flagged as a penalty.

Bama linebacker Dallas Turner nearly decapitated Dart in the third quarter, which resulted in a 15-yard facemask penalty and an eventual touchdown for the Rebels.

Later in the game, Turner got a piece of Dart again.

With Dart laying on the ground, Turner shoved his head into the turf multiple times. No flag was thrown after this extracurricular.

Jaxson Dart finished the day with 212 yards passing, one touchdown, and 35 rushing yards in Ole Miss’ six-point loss to the Tide.

