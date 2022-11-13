Fed Up Lane Kiffin Gets Snippy After Reporter Tried To Give Ole Miss Credit For Almost Beating Alabama

Lane Kiffin is not interested in “moral victories” or consolation prizes. He wants to win.

That was evident during his postgame press conference on Saturday after Ole Miss fell six points short to Alabama at home. The 47-year-old head coach was not interested in talking about the positives.

In the loss, freshman Quinshon Judkins had a day. The 18-year-old running back went for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. His two scores, the 14th and 15th of his young career, tied and broke the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. He’s a beast.

However, even though Judkins popped off, Kiffin was not excited with how his team played. They didn’t win, so nothing else matters.

When a reporter mentioned that Judkins played as well as he did against one of the top run defenses in the country, Kiffin hung his head with a sigh. He didn’t want to talk about what his team did well or how good the opponent was.

Asked to assess what he saw from Judkins, Kiffin did not. Instead, he set the record straight about what he expects from his team, the media, and those around the program.

“I don’t really give a sh*t about how many yards we had or how close the game was,” Kiffin began.

From there, the third-year coach explained that he is not interested in covering spreads or playing teams close. None of the stats matter if the result wasn’t a win.

“Maybe some other places that’s good, or it’s been good here in the past— it ain’t good enough,” a visibly frustrated Kiffin continued. “We came here to win. To beat Alabama. We didn’t do it. We’re 0-1 today.”

Lane Kiffin’s words were one thing. His delivery was another.

Here is the entire exchange:

Lane Kiffin’s had enough and I don’t blame him. pic.twitter.com/SAUcimcUWA — Aidan Gallardo (@aidangallard0) November 13, 2022

It was very clear how disappointed he was with the loss and wants to get everybody on the same page. To him, and at Ole Miss, losing is unacceptable.