Lance Lynn Would Throw At Aaron Judge For Peeking At Dugout

Aaron Judge’s dugout peek continues to be a major topic of conversation around Major League Baseball.

During the first game of the series between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, Judge was caught by the Blue Jays’ broadcast peeking towards his dugout before launching a huge home run.

Blue Jays announcers immediately implied there could be something suspicious about the look, which Judge did not take kindly to.

The very next game, Judge demolished a ball into dead center field for another home run. This time, with cameras watching, there was decidedly no peeking.

Blue Jays reliever Jay Jackson then admitted he was probably tipping his pitches in the outing, which seemed to defuse the situation.

But Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn has a different idea of how to handle a similar situation. And as an old school baseball guy, it’s not too surprising.

Lynn told A.J. Pierzynski that if someone was peeking, he’d absolutely hit him. “That’s the only way to stop it,” Lynn explained.

Would Hitting Aaron Judge Be Justified?

Lynn has a point about the unwritten rules of pitch tipping, explaining to Pierzynski.

“If a guy’s on base and he sees your grip from second, that’s on you. I see that one. But when players that are not on the field or coaches that are not playing the game are involved, that’s where I think it’s too much. Everybody can do their homework. They can see things and do all that. If it’s not your teammate and/or you in the box getting the tips, that’s where I draw the line,” Lynn said.

There is a significant difference between observant baserunners picking up the signs and the dugout getting involved.

But it’s not clear that Judge was using the dugout to get the signs.

If Jackson was tipping, Judge would have known what to look for before the at bat. Looking into the dugout would be an unnecessary hindrance.

Not to mention that with the glance coming so quickly, it’s unclear whether he’d have time to see a sign from the dugout.

If the Yankees ARE trying to steal signs, it’s probably wise not to do it against Lance Lynn. He won’t be as forgiving as the Blue Jays.