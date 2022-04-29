Lamar Jackson Running Out Of Patience After Hollywood Brown Trade

Completely overshadowed by the AJ Brown-to-Philadelphia trade during Thursday’s 2022 NFL Draft was the Baltimore Ravens trading away wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

A longtime No. 1 target for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Brown’s exit from the offense is bound to feel like a massive void this upcoming season — which Jackson seemingly addressed, via tweet, on Thursday.

Shortly after the trade, the 25-year-old QB tweeted WTF, while responders agreed with the reaction.

Wtf — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

The deal consisted of Baltimore sending Hollywood Brown and the 100th pick of the 2022 draft to Arizona for the No. 23 pick.

Brown felt the love in Jackson’s real-time reaction and responded with an endearing message to his former QB.

“Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever, but ima see you at the top [Lamar],” Brown tweeted.

Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top @Lj_era8 🤞🏿💯 — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) April 29, 2022

Hollywood will reunite with former Oklahoma Sooners QB Kyler Murray in Arizona: striving to dethrone the defending champion-Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

Expecting the Bengals offense to be back in full force next season and with Pittsburgh debuting a promising prospect at QB in Kenny Pickett, the Ravens will be tasked with finding a replacement for Brown’s production to stay afloat in the AFC North.

