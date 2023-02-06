Lamar Jackson, Ravens Contract Saga Gets Another Round of Bad News

Videos by OutKick
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aren’t getting closer to a reunion.
The latest update on the LJ and Ravens contract extension news is spelling out a grim outlook for the chances of the QB’s return. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both sides are in the middle of a contract negotiation and roughly $100 million off on guaranteed money for their next deal.
“Baltimore and Jackson could possibly be $100 million apart there, a huge gap to bridge,” Fowler said in a recent report. “Those trade calls are coming. I don’t get the sense that the process has heated up, in part because teams are assuming Jackson will be tagged. It’s still very early on this one.”
Jackson continues to be interested in reaching close to a fully guaranteed deal, such as the contract that Jimmy Haslam and the Browns gave Deshaun Watson. Watson’s deal set a bad precedent for owners behind closed doors, but now it’s showing up with players’ negotiations on new agreements.
As the average salary for new QB deals crosses $40 million per year, word on Lamar’s new contract entails that the Ravens QB expects a near-$50 million per year payout.
Before the season, the Ravens proposed a five-year, $250 million contract extension, which Jackson declined because roughly half of the money being guaranteed ($133 million).
Should a deal not be completed with Jackson, the former MVP may face a franchise tag, with an eventual in-season trade still in the cards.
Teams rumored to be interested in Lamar this offseason include the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.
