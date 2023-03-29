Lamar Jackson Pushes Back On Claims Of Him Being Injury Prone

Videos by OutKick

Lamar Jackson has played five seasons in the NFL, and of those five seasons, his rookie campaign in 2018 is the only time he appeared in every regular season game. In each of the last two seasons, Jackson has played in just 12 games, but doesn’t believe he’s injury prone.

Given the numbers just laid out, it’s easy to see why people in and around the NFL believe Jackson is susceptible to injuries a bit more than other quarterbacks around the league.

Jackson jumped on Twitter on Tuesday night to push back against that idea.

“Let’s get real. I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that’s selfish to me,” Jackson wrote in a series of tweets.

Let’s get real. I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play

horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that’s selfish to me. — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2023

Jackson then replied to a question about whether or not he would sit out if he were 90% healthy, which he explained that he wasn’t near that mark when he missed time.

90% is 100% to me I wasn’t there at all. So are you gonna continue to question me after this statement as well? — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2023

Jackson suffered a knee injury in early December of last year. The initial response was that he would be sidelined for two to three weeks, but instead missed the remainder of the regular season and Baltimore’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The future for Lamar Jackson is unclear at this point. While the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, he revealed earlier this week that he had requested a trade from the franchise before being handed the tag.

The Indianapolis Colts have confirmed that they would be interested in acquiring Jackson. The Atlanta Falcons have been linked with Jackson as well.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris