NFL Player Reveals The Downside To Being A Star Athlete

Lamar Jackson being so famous has apparently caused a major problem for him.
Jackson dominated the New York Jets to the tune of 24-9 Sunday, and he tossed three touchdowns in the winning effort.
However, due to the fact the dual-threat QB is so dominant and famous, he never gets to eat a hot meal while at a restaurant.
“It actually sucks to be famous famous. This man Lamar dinner getting cold because the whole restaurant has lined up to take a picture with him,” Jackson’s Baltimore teammate Marlon Humphrey tweeted Sunday night after the game.
I don’t know about all of you, but I might trade a few cold meals for being one of the most dominant athletes on the planet.
Jackson might not have agreed to a long term extension just yet, but he’s still making north of $23 million this season.
Once he agrees to a new deal, he’ll probably get at least $160 million guaranteed. Again, how many cold meals would you be willing to eat for $160 million? The answer for most people is a lot. They’d eat a lot of cold meals for generational money.
Also, how is it a bad thing when an entire city loves and adores you as a sports hero? Isn’t that what all young athletes dream about?
Jackson reached that status at the age of 25. That’s not a bad place to be in life at all.
Let us know in the comments if you’d eat a cold steak from time to time to be the face of a city.