NFL Player Reveals The Downside To Being A Star Athlete

Lamar Jackson being so famous has apparently caused a major problem for him.

Jackson dominated the New York Jets to the tune of 24-9 Sunday, and he tossed three touchdowns in the winning effort.

However, due to the fact the dual-threat QB is so dominant and famous, he never gets to eat a hot meal while at a restaurant.

Lamar Jackson’s food gets cold at restaurants because people want so many photos. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“It actually sucks to be famous famous. This man Lamar dinner getting cold because the whole restaurant has lined up to take a picture with him,” Jackson’s Baltimore teammate Marlon Humphrey tweeted Sunday night after the game.

It actually sucks to be famous famous. This man Lamar dinner getting cold because the whole restaurant has lined up to take a picture with him — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) September 12, 2022

I don’t know about all of you, but I might trade a few cold meals for being one of the most dominant athletes on the planet.

Jackson might not have agreed to a long term extension just yet, but he’s still making north of $23 million this season.

Once he agrees to a new deal, he’ll probably get at least $160 million guaranteed. Again, how many cold meals would you be willing to eat for $160 million? The answer for most people is a lot. They’d eat a lot of cold meals for generational money.

Lamar Jackson’s food gets cold at restaurants because people want so many photos, according to Marlon Humphrey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Also, how is it a bad thing when an entire city loves and adores you as a sports hero? Isn’t that what all young athletes dream about?

Jackson reached that status at the age of 25. That’s not a bad place to be in life at all.

Lamar Jackson is likely the most famous man in Baltimore. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Let us know in the comments if you’d eat a cold steak from time to time to be the face of a city.