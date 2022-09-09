Lamar Jackson, Ravens Fail To Reach Deal

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is betting on himself.

The Ravens announced Friday that Jackson and the team failed to reach agreement on a new contract. Now, Jackson will play out the final year of his rookie deal, then become a free agent once the season ends.

Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta confirmed the lack of a deal this morning.

“Despite the best efforts of both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said in a statement released by the team. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Lamar Jackson will not have a new contract for the start of the season, per the Ravens… pic.twitter.com/E2PdZFQKWv — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 9, 2022



Lamar Jackson Set A Friday Deadline

It’s been widely speculated that Lamar, the 2019 NFL MVP, is seeking more than the $230 million Cleveland guaranteed QB Deshaun Watson. He set a Friday deadline to hammer out a new deal or play out the season.

If he regains his MVP form, or even comes close to it, he should surpass Watson’s mega-deal.

The Ravens selected Jackson with the final pick (32nd) in the first round of the 2018 draft. He’s slated to make slightly more than $23 million this season, his fifth in the NFL.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scores a first quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Baltimore Can Still Keep Lamar

Despite the fact that Jackson and the Ravens failed to agree to an extension, he’ll likely stay in Baltimore past this season. The Ravens can apply the franchise tag to Jackson next offseason. Doing so would allow the team and their quarterback to continue to work on a long-term contract.

For his career, Jackson has a record of 37-12. He’s thrown for close to 10,000 yards and 84 touchdowns. He’s added more than 3,600 yards on the ground and another 21 rushing scores.

If Baltimore doesn’t pay him, someone else soon will.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF